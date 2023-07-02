New sex education guidelines in Northern Ireland are ‘totally unacceptable’ to Christian parents, writes Stanley Kerr

​The proposal of new sex education guidelines for schools is something that I am not happy with.

To tell my son that his older brother, who has Down’s Syndrome, could have been aborted before birth – I don’t think so.

To tell my son that he could become a girl if he wants to - I don’t think so.

To explain to him details of gay sex - I don’t think so.

These subjects and more are for the discretion for parents to discuss with their children.

And if the parents are Christian, then some of these topics are totally unacceptable because they are against the teachings that are in the Bible, and it will be up to them to explain this.

We are not to let anyone capture us with empty philosophies and high-sounding nonsense that come from human thinking and from the spiritual powers of this world, rather than from Christ. (Colossians 2:7-8)

The Education Authority (EA) have posted on their website that the EA is required to promote equality of opportunity and good relations in carrying out their functions, under Section 75 and Schedule 9 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998.

EA is also obliged to ensure that all decisions comply with the Human Rights Act 1998.

So, I think I will push this “Trojan Horse” of equal rights back into their camp and use Article 2 of The First Protocol of The Articles in Schedule 1 of the Human Rights Act 1998, in which part of it says “in the exercise of any functions which it assumes in relation to education and to teaching, the State shall respect the right of parents to ensure such education and teaching in conformity with their own religious and philosophical convictions”.

I will not be demanding that teaching practises should be changed or altered, as everybody has the right to their own view, but I will be asking our school principal and staff for our child to be exempt from certain teaching due to the nature of the subjects clashing with our strong religious beliefs.

I would encourage other parents of the same convictions to do likewise. In a world where some influential elites are trying to water down western values and beliefs, such as claims that the story of Jesus is “fake news”, we cannot be silent, we must live out our faith.