Letter: Christians today don’t understand what is developing in the Middle East - Israel’s fight is our fight

The Nova Music Festival which was attacked by Hamas on October 7 2023​​​​​​​. The conflict in the Middle East has raged for over a year now, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of people

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a time, not very long ago, when the Protestant community, the political parties, and the churches, would have shown solidarity with Israel, felt their pain, and rallied on their behalf.

Sadly, apart from a few token gestures, this is no longer the case. We live in changing times and that God-fearing community has passed on. It has been replaced by a generation that claims to worship the God of Israel, but has shut that nation out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using Israel as the measuring rod shows how low the Protestant community has sunk. If it won’t rally to its own defence, why would it rally to the defence of Israel? Betrayed by Britain, and subservient, we cling to them like a needy child.

Letters to editor

Israel would not suffer the indignity of that, and it shows us in a bad light. We ignore them to hide our embarrassment.

In an age where the world order is changing and truth is subjective, truth is what you make it, the churches have set their sails accordingly and adjusted them to the prevailing winds.

Those winds of change are battering Israel and have blown the churches off course. Confused, there is no guiding star to steer them through the dark. We have no leaders, in church and state; and it shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christians today lack discernment, and don’t understand what is developing in the Middle East; Israel’s fight is our fight, in fighting for Israel they are fighting for control of the Mount of Olives.

If Christians don’t understand the significance of this, Jews do, and Israel may be God’s cutting edge shaping the Church for the arrival of the Messiah.

Let’s face it – the Church is in no fit state to greet its king, and it would be fitting if God used His ancient people as the instrument to focus the Church; it’s bloated, and needs weeding out.

The churches, and most professing Christians, have no concept of what is unravelling in the Middle East and don’t know how to react, so they opt out, pray for peace, and pass by on the other side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jews have forced an unbelieving world to turn its attention to Israel, as indeed it must. They now need to educate the Church, to educate them; this is the second coming.

Christians have grown soft over the years and can be moulded to suit the world; and the world wants to destroy Israel, God’s chosen people. Christians may retreat and leave Israel to its fate, but God won’t, and they won’t be ignored; they are setting the stage for their Messiah’s return. Make no mistake, Israel will remain in spite of us, and this crisis will build to a storm.