Letter: Church leaders must give the population a lead by criticising abuse of the Lord’s Day

Eric Henry Liddell was a Scottish sprinter, rugby player and Christian missionary. At the 1924 Summer Olympics in Paris, Liddell refused to run in the heats for his favoured 100m because they were held on a Sunday. Instead he competed in the 400m held on a weekday, a race that he won.

The year 2024 may well go down as the year with most international sports competitions.

For example – Rugby Union international competitions, motorcycle races, motor car racing, European international football competitions, cricket world cup, international golf competitions, tennis/Wimbledon, the Olympic Games.

They have one common factor which now even applies to Irish League football, namely these events all ignore the command to keep the Sabbath day Holy; they do not listen or pay any attention to Jeremiah chapter 17 v 22 and 27.

One of the most famous Olympians, Eric Liddell, refused to run on Sunday and ran in another race on a weekday and stormed home to be champion.

When are the church leaders going to give the population a lead by criticising this abuse of the Lord’s Day?