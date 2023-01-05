Letter: Churches fail to criticise world governments' disobedience to God’s word

Letters to editor

The advent of the New Year still brings the same headlines as in 2021/22, with the virus and turmoil in every area of the world with the exception of the land of Israel.

What is disappointing is the failure of the major Christian churches to take the lead in criticising world governments for their disobedience to God’s word, whether in the UK, USA or Russia. Even in Northern Ireland we are told London is going to ringfence money to enable abortions to be carried out while pardoning well-known murderers.

The trend is anti-Christian. It is surely time to stand up and proclaim not only the love of God - as highlighted by the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ - but also the judgment of God on nations and people who reject his Son.

Lyle Cubitt