Letter: Civil unrest is a result of decades-old resentment and a feeling of nothing left to lose

Recent rioting was carried out by the infuriated indigenous working classes, writes David Fleming

Sir Keir Starmer's altercation with Elon Musk over his statement that "civil war is inevitable" has shown that the political mindsets of British prime ministers haven't changed since Enoch Powell's ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech in 1968, and before, when the Conservative leader sacked him from the shadow cabinet.

What have the two party leaders got in common?

As prime minister in the early 1970s, Edward Heath's policies of appeasement in Northern Ireland exacerbated the sectarian violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

The current PM's intransigence towards disturbances in England is having the same effect, infuriating the indigenous working classes, who are chiefly affected.

Not forgetting that Belfast is as much a part of the UK as Norwich, the Ulster Protestant proletariat is angry on a second front as a manifestation of the latest rioting.

Concessions were made towards Sinn Fein republicanism at their expense with the Good Friday Agreement, now tactically using outreach towards the mainly Roman Catholic Eastern Europeans for electoral purposes.

They now feel like sacrificial lambs for Third World immigrant Republicanism and a deja vu plight with nothing left to lose, impervious to negotiations accordingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highly strung emotions will not be ameliorated by shifty politicians in their ivory towers.

This is decades-old resentment in an isolated Province in unison with the mainland which has been festering for a long time, leading up to the current civil unrest.

Like his No 10 predecessors, Sir Keir Starmer will not accept responsibility for anything - a common trait in politics.

We now have what is called The Divided Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the behest of the United Empire of Woke.