The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby recognised the abuser Mike Pilavachi with an award (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

A letter from James Hardy:

Justin Welby has resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury after exposure of sexual and physical abuse by the late John Smyth QC. Some Smyth victims needed nappies to stop buttock bleeding after savage canings.

But the focus is now on an in inquiry into the evangelical preacher Canon Mike Pilavachi. An independent report found that the notion of ‘spiritual celebrity’ contributed to the extent of abuse of power perpetrated by Pilvachi.

The report was critical of leaders of the Soul Survivor movement in Watford, Hertfordshire, that he founded, for failing to act, and of the Church of England. As recently as 2020, the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury recognised him with an award for his work.

Letters to editor

Pilavachi preached on his gift of 'celibacy' but straddled and massaged countless semi-naked ministry trainees.

Pilavachi formerly was a celebrity speaker at a 'New Wine' summer conference in Sligo.

Yet just five miles away, at Drumcliffe Church of Ireland parish, a gay man appears to have been controversially barred from playing the organ in 2019.

Clay-footed incompetence, from know-all evangelical bullies, has damaged the public witness of the Church of England.

Our Lord warned hypocritical religious leaders: "You blind guides! You strain out a gnat but swallow a camel."