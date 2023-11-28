Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In my opinion, it is important that the all-Ireland planners in Westminster, Washington, Dublin, Brussels and Belfast know that there is a substantial population of unionists who see the so-called “peace process” for what it truly is, and that principled unionists will never surrender the Union, irrespective of the threats made or inducements offered.