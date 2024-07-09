Letter: Clodagh Dunlop is richly deserving of her MBE for services to stroke survivors

Letters to editor

A letter from Alasdair O'Hara:

On behalf of everyone at Stroke Association NI, may I offer our warm congratulations to Clodagh Dunlop on being made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to stroke survivors and the reform of stroke services.

Clodagh, from Magherafelt, was just 35 when a brain stem stroke left her unable to speak or move while knowing everything that was going on around her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clodagh underwent a procedure called a thrombectomy to remove a clot in her brain. Seven years on, this procedure which saves brains and changes lives is still not available 24/7 in Northern Ireland. Clodagh is a fervent supporter of our “Saving Brains” campaign urging the Health Minister to keep his pledge to rectify this by the end of 2024 - this is a target we simply cannot afford to miss.

Clodagh also actively supports our “Thriving After Stroke” campaign, calling for people to have the support they need to live well after a stroke

As she rebuilt her life after her stroke, Clodagh has worked tirelessly to campaign with Stroke Association NI, using her personal experience to call for better care, support and services for stroke survivors.

Her honour is richly deserved.

Alasdair O'Hara,