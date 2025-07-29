Letter: Collective action is necessary to protect GPs and their patients, and secure adequate funding

GPs, who are the frontline providers of essential healthcare services, have been working under increasingly challenging conditions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am writing to inform your readers about the collective action being taken by GPs across Northern Ireland.

The decision to take action has not been made lightly, and it is crucial the public understand the reasons behind the action, primarily the need for increased funding for general practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The healthcare system in Northern Ireland has been under immense strain for years. GPs, who are the frontline providers of essential healthcare services, have been working under increasingly challenging conditions.

Letter to the editor

Despite our commitment to patient care, the lack of adequate funding from the Department of Health has made it increasingly difficult to deliver the quality of care our patients deserve.

Collective action has become necessary to protect GPs and their patients, and to try and secure the funding required to ensure a sustainable and effective healthcare system.

The current funding levels for general practice are insufficient to meet the growing needs of our population. We asked the Department of Health for an additional £39 per year per patient, they gave us less than 50p per year, per patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without increased investment, we cannot recruit and retain the right number of GPs and support staff. This means there are longer waiting times for patients – which we know is frustrating - reduced access to appointments, and increased pressure on the existing practice workforce.

Adequate funding is essential to enhance service delivery, improve patient outcomes, and maintain a high standard of care.

As GPs, our primary concern is always the wellbeing of our patients. Even during this period of collective action, we are doing everything in our power to minimise the impact of our action on direct patient care.

Our goal is to bring about positive change with the least possible disruption to those who rely on our services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The support of the public is crucial in our efforts to secure the necessary changes in the healthcare system. We believe that by working together, we can advocate for a system that prioritises patient care and ensures that everyone has access to the quality healthcare they need and deserve.

We ask the public to understand the reasons behind our actions, to support our call for increased funding, and to join us in advocating for a better healthcare future for Northern Ireland.