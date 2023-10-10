Letter: ​Comments by Sir Keir Starmer on Northern Ireland and Hamas are welcome

The recent attacks on Israel have claimed over 1,000 lives. Hamas yesterday said it will not negotiate with Israel about the hostages it has captured until the fighting is over (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

​Comments by Sir Keir Starmer on Northern Ireland and Hamas are welcome and show a big difference in his leadership compared to his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn.

Recent statements by the leader of the Labour Party that a border poll is not even on the horizon reflects the reality that there is no voter intention for Northern Ireland to leave the United Kingdom any time soon.

I also welcome his comments on the appalling and deadly Hamas attacks on Israel as a terrorist attack and that Israel has a right to defend herself, whereas the previous Labour Party leader, in stark contrast, would not condemn the Hamas attacks that left many innocent people dead or injured.

Letter to the editor

With a General Election most likely less than a year away, now is the time for the Labour Party to grasp the opportunity of possible election success in Northern Ireland and end the policy of not contesting elections here by finally standing candidates.

As Sir Keir has expressed the view in the past that people should have a Labour candidate to vote for no matter wherever they live, he should put this into practice.

There is no doubt a centre left party that can attract cross-community support as Labour does from nationalist/unionist or other voters has an excellent chance of returning several MPs from the electorate in Northern Ireland which could be so important in the next general election, thus helping to ensure an overall Labour victory and that Sir Keir could be the next Prime Minister.