Letter: Community pharmacies all over NI are the unsung heroes of our health and social care system

The pressure under which GP surgeries work receives all the attention, and virtually none is paid to the pressures faced by community pharmacies or to their difficulties and needs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News Letter recently reported that a long-standing family-owned community pharmacy in north Belfast had been sold to new owners who would continue providing that vital service for the future. This is good news.

It also reported that the pharmacy processed an average of around 8,500 prescription items each month, equating to around 350 items per day based on being open six days per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is a respectable amount of work in service to its community’s health care, something which many people, including politicians and officials, don’t realise to be as important as it is.

Letters to editor

Community pharmacies all over NI provide this vital service every day. They are the unsung heroes of our health and social care system.

I know of one pharmacy in North Down where a hard-working team processes an average of around 15,000 prescription items per month, which is around 650 items per day.

On top of that, this community pharmacy also provides minor ailment services as well as other community-based services such as blood pressure checks and other tests usually associated with a GP surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet the pressure under which GP surgeries work receives all the attention, and virtually none is paid to the pressures faced by community pharmacies or to their difficulties and needs. But without such pharmacy services, community health provision would collapse.

We must value our community pharmacies. We all depend upon them.