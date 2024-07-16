Letter: Compassion, empathy, and understanding in healthcare are slowly disappearing within the bureaucratic minefield

Amid ​questions around health management and delivery, there are still nurses, doctors and staff who have the human touch

A letter from Canon Alan Irwin:

We often hear the phrase our health service is broken, but I believe that as you highlighted in your editorial last Thursday, it’s more about management (‘Health in Northern Ireland would have been better run under direct rule,’ July 11).

A question we the electorate must strongly consider if we have the confidence in our elected representatives at the Stormont assembly to deliver on health. However, that same question could equally be asked of the managerial abilities of those within the Department of Health and the various trusts. The multiple layers of bureaucracy, the fixation with protocols, reaching targets and performance measures, the copious amounts of paperwork, that inevitably takes up almost 60% of a nurse’s day, speaks volumes. It seems strange that clinical governance has become so cumbersome that it inhibits frontline services and adds greater burdens on already over-stretch nurses and doctors, is worrying.

Getting a doctor’s appointment is difficult, with a response that directs you to A&E. Many GP surgeries are handing in their contracts, is it the levels of bureaucracy, along with added expectations that mean they’ve had enough. Is it about self-protection against possible litigation, if so, what does that say about society? We contribute through our taxes for health provision through the NHS, so it in essence is free at the point of need. Where there is negligence or malpractice, the appropriate measures must be taken, but are there other factors at work that self-protection outstrips health provision?

Letters to editor

I fear that we are losing, if we haven’t already that human touch when it comes to health provision. Compassion, empathy, and understanding are slowly disappearing before our eyes within the bureaucratic minefield. Don’t lose the human touch, remember it’s not about you, it's about those you serve, and at a time of illness and uncertainty, both they and their families are vulnerable, frightened and naturally easily frustrated. Thankfully there are still nurses and doctors, etc, even with all the paperwork that still exhibit those attributes.

Undoubtedly, questions need to be asked of MLAs, the Department of Health and the Trusts, indeed significant questions as your editorial raises around competent management and delivery in hospitals, health centres and around the management of domiciliary care in the community. Getting the answers might prove more challenging.