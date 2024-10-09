Letter: Condemnation of Labour decision to means test winter fuel payments rings hollow when Stormont followed suit
The Stormont Executive condemnation of Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government’s decision to means test winter fuel payments to UK pensioners was very appropriate.
However, Stormont’s condemnation rings hollow and hypocritical when voluntarily Northern Ireland ministers implemented the same cruel cutback on Northern Ireland pensioners.
Stormont’s decision is all the more shocking given that it is being implemented without any assessment as to the effect the winter fuel cutback will have on pensioners’ health this winter.
Charities working with pensioners are adamant that such an unnecessary measure implemented by Westminster and Stormont will lead to the deaths of vulnerable pensioners this winter.
The financial background to Stormont’s decision makes for stark reading.
The cost of the winter fuel payment in Northern Ireland amounts to £44.3 million, which equates to 0.29%of the Northern Ireland block grant of £15 billion.
That Stormont ministers can’t organise their finances to find such a relatively small amount money to support pensioners is truly shocking and begs the question - if Stormont is simply going to mimic draconian austerity measures from the British Labour government which adversely affects the most vulnerable in our society, what is the point in having a devolved administration in Northern Ireland?
Gerry Cullen, Cross Community Labour Alternative, Dungannon