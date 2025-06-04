Letter: Construction sector apprentice training programs should be introduced for prisoners

Construction industry apprentice training programs for prisoners would provide on-the-job training in those areas in which we are lacking carpenters, joiners, electricians, bricklayers, plasterers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our government should establish construction industry apprentice training programs for prisoners and allow them to use the acquired skills on public housing schemes.

This would be of benefit to prisoners. It would provide on-the-job training in those areas in which we are lacking carpenters, joiners, electricians, bricklayers, plasterers – some of these skills are being imported from overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government could establish small housing schemes. They could manage them with directly appointed building managers (clerk of works or contemporary equivalent).

Letters to editor

A good surveyor could list all building materials and order all materials directly from a supplier. There would be no need to engage building companies which would demand a heavy profit.

A good original idea if you have the courage to step outside the box. The local authority could then rent out or sell the houses to recover their investment.

Please have the courage to do things differently.