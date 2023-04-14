Letter: Credit to Jeffrey Donaldson who did not agree with Arlene Foster about President Biden

This is a former leader of the DUP whose own party loved her that much they sacked her. Let’s give Jeffrey Donaldson credit when commenting on President Biden, he clearly didn’t agree with poor Arlene. Maybe Arlene should look how unpopular she finished as a politician. One of, if not the worst prime minister/first minister in Northern Ireland's history. RHI disaster for her. Reaching out the hand of friendship to President Biden is certainly not for Arlene but with having no votes to lose Arlene can only lose whatever credibility she might have had.