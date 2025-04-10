Letter: Criticism of executive colleagues highlights the farce of mandatory coalition
In a missive to the DUP faithful, party leader Gavin Robinson berated the Department for Infrastructure for their lavish spending on Irish language signage at Belfast’s Grand Central Station and the Department of Health for its £3million spend on paracetamol.
These would seem to be valid criticisms but in a normal democracy they would be aimed at government by an opposition shooting into the tent from outside.
In this case, however, we have the DUP metaphorically shooting at their executive colleagues. Such is the farce of mandatory coalition.
Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry