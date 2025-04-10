Letter: Criticism of executive colleagues highlights the farce of mandatory coalition

The 1998 Good Friday/Belfast Agreement established a power-sharing system of government that was to take place at Stormont

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a missive to the DUP faithful, party leader Gavin Robinson berated the Department for Infrastructure for their lavish spending on Irish language signage at Belfast’s Grand Central Station and the Department of Health for its £3million spend on paracetamol.

These would seem to be valid criticisms but in a normal democracy they would be aimed at government by an opposition shooting into the tent from outside.

In this case, however, we have the DUP metaphorically shooting at their executive colleagues. Such is the farce of mandatory coalition.