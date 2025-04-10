Letter: Criticism of executive colleagues highlights the farce of mandatory coalition

A letter from Cliff Cardwell:
The 1998 Good Friday/Belfast Agreement established a power-sharing system of government that was to take place at StormontThe 1998 Good Friday/Belfast Agreement established a power-sharing system of government that was to take place at Stormont
The 1998 Good Friday/Belfast Agreement established a power-sharing system of government that was to take place at Stormont
By Letters
Published 11th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST

In a missive to the DUP faithful, party leader Gavin Robinson berated the Department for Infrastructure for their lavish spending on Irish language signage at Belfast’s Grand Central Station and the Department of Health for its £3million spend on paracetamol.

These would seem to be valid criticisms but in a normal democracy they would be aimed at government by an opposition shooting into the tent from outside.

In this case, however, we have the DUP metaphorically shooting at their executive colleagues. Such is the farce of mandatory coalition.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

Related topics:DUPDepartment for InfrastructureDepartment of HealthBelfast
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice