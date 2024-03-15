Letter: Critics of a functioning Stormont should have courage of their convictions and stand for election

Letters to editor

It’s great to see that our first minister and deputy first minister are working together.

Anyone who sees fault in the so-called impossible being possible is no democrat.

Some day those who live in the past will maybe realise that our grandchildren deserve better than divided sectarian politics.

We cannot give in to threats and demands from a micro number of mostly unelected and unelectable ones who claim to be "true decent unionists".

Do you have to oppose democracy to be a "decent unionist?"

Is it that the tens of thousands of people who vote for the DUP, UUP, Alliance Party, SDLP, Sinn Fein and People Before Profit are all wrong in trying to make Stormont work, while those who oppose Stormont being back up and running are right and have more rights than the rest of us?

To the critics standing on the outside shouting in, have the courage of your convictions and stand for election.

We will have a General Election this year, so to those ‘never, never’ wannabe attention seekers, stand up for what you believe in and let the court of public opinion judge you.

It’s easy to shout and criticise but not so easy to fight for your beliefs in an election, it seems.