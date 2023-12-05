Letter: Democracy is in its death throes and the world is looking for a messiah at this time of despair

Letters to editor

As I looked around a world, clueless, pointless and Godless, it gave me a glimpse into our more primitive and pagan past.

There are no longer any statesmen or leaders in our western democracies. Even worse, some of them are idiots!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Democracy is in its death throes and it is passing away. Events are paving the way for dictatorship, and it’s worrying in the extreme.

I have very little faith in, or respect for, electorates, who, lacking discernment, continue to draw to people who got us into this mess.

It’s frightening that our future, and the future of our children, rests with people who are so ill informed.

It doesn’t inspire you with any deep conviction that there is real hope for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The foundations of democracy we have built are crumbling, and we are in a tailspin plunging to earth, and can’t pull out of it.

It will leave us scrambling in the wreckage and scratching for answers among the rubble.

Such is our desperation, we keep turning to people promoting the same culture of failure to turn things round, and put us back in control.

When disillusionment sets in, and it will, the same electorate that has dabbled in the left will be drawn to the right, and dictatorship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fearful and media driven people will be led in that direction, and the casualty will be democracy.

Failing to bow the knee, and refusing treatment, many will be cancelled, and ignored.

During Covid people were bullied into staying at home.

History never repeats itself exactly and people rarely learn from it.

They fail to make connections - that requires effort and the capacity to think.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is happening now on a global scale has remarkable similarities with Germany in the 1930s and 1940s, but people don’t see it.

We will continue our descent into globalism and a new dark age.

Extreme left or right doesn’t matter to the planners. It opens the door for them to emerge from the chaos, and supply answers.

The building blocks are in place, and it just needs an architect to build a framework.

We don’t have leaders, and the world is crying out for one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People gripped by fear, and desperate, as in Germany, will turn to anyone who can deliver.

Irrational, and frightened, people can be worked into shape. They will turn to anyone who seems to have answers.

The world is looking for a messiah and, as in Germany, in due course he will arrive.

He will respond to public demand and be given a blank cheque to write his own terms. That’s the scary bit!