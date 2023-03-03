Letter: Democratic Unionist Party on journey to becoming Donaghadee Unionist Party

Letters to editor

It is beneficial to take a few steps back to better understand where unionism is now.

One hundred years ago it jettisoned a third of Ulster and formed a majority control which will never happen again. Swathes of the unionist family then said no to numerous major political moves and their influence in a changed world was weakened as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP now have major problems with ‘their’ King and ‘their’ government which easily bought and sold them during this latest episode. Now they face decisions which will impact the entire unionist community (and many others). Will the Democratic Unionist Party continue their journey on an ever narrowing path becoming the metaphorical ‘Donaghadee Unionist Party’? Just asking?