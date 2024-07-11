Letter: Diverse unionist field of MPs will prove good for the Union so let's be optimistic

The TUV’s Jim Allister was among the newly elected unionist MPs. Last week's election will be seen in the years ahead as an overall good election for Northern Ireland, writes Stevan Patterson

With the votes now counted and behind us, unionism can breathe a sigh of relief despite a difficult election, as it will be seen in the years ahead as an overall good election for Northern Ireland and our place in the Union.

Those who speak about vote-splitting must now take a clear look at themselves in the mirror and with humility admit it is by their own actions the unionist electorate has shown it is a matter of who they can trust, as no matter how big a name a politician has or reputation the voters are the ultimate deciders on who they wish to have represent them, not political parties.

Thankfully, unionism did not lose any seats as we retained eight MPs and actually gained in a very important way with a wider representation of unionist views from the five DUP MPs, independent unionist Alex Easton, Robin Swann of the UUP and Jim Allister of the TUV.

Letter to the editor

This diverse unionist field of MPs will, I have no doubt, prove good for the Union in general by helping to keep motivating our voter base and encouraging the far too many stay-at-home unionists to come out and vote.

Unionism will also benefit from the fact that the total unionist vote was 3% ahead of nationalism, a crucial win for unionism which helps secure the Union.

Added to the fact our new Labour prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, is the most pro-Union prime minister in many years, the fall in SNP support and therefore rise in members of Parliament who are for strengthening the links that bind the four nations of our country together.

It is therefore right for unionism following the election to now be optimistic that our civil rights and place in the Union will be restored and it is now over to all the unionist MPs elected to work together for the greater good to ensure this is delivered in the next five years.