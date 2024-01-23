Letters to editor

Some of your recent correspondents in the letters page seem to have woken up to the fact that in reality the London establishment are intent on destroying the Union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

I suppose one could say better late than never but perhaps it is too late. For years I have claimed that London policy is to remove Northern Ireland from the Union by hook or by crook so why all the surprise (the one exception was the period Roy Mason was secretary of state during the Labour government of the late 1970s).

One method of protesting would be to refuse to pay income tax and force His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs to institute proceedings and contest every case with the acts of betrayal by successive governments being highlighted in evidence.