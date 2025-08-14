Letter: Dublin – ask yourself, have all relevant Omagh bomb files really been disclosed?

The scene of the Omagh bomb in 1998. Some 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, were killed in the dissident republican bomb attack which devastated the Co Tyrone town on August 15 1998. The Omagh bomb was conceived and planned in the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Paul McErlane/PA Wire

Today marks the 27th anniversary of the Omagh bomb incident.

On Tuesday, February 18, following two weeks of profound testimonies from families and survivors, I was among the former police officers who provided evidence at the Omagh bomb inquiry.

Each participant on that day did so to ensure the public understood our commitment to saving lives and our dedication to treating the deceased with the highest level of respect on the day of the atrocity.

Letter to the editor

Within the membership of the Omagh Bomb Inquiry Police Support Group (PSG) there are former police officers who were deeply involved in the investigation of the bombing and linked incidents.

Based on their experience and knowledge of the evidence and other circumstances leading up to these attacks, there is considerable concern that the Irish State failed to fulfil its human rights obligations in protecting the right to life; in particular relating to potential pre-emptive action prior to both the Omagh bombing and previous connected incidents between 1997 and August 1998, and the potential that agents working for the Irish state were directly involved in the planning, preparation and execution of attacks in Northern Ireland and Omagh in particular.

As the spokesperson for the Omagh PSG, I have, since February, consistently urged the Irish government to review the circumstances surrounding this atrocity.

Once again, I join with family members and public officials in calling for an immediate and thorough examination of what must now be described as the Republic of Ireland’s Omagh bombing.

While it is regrettable to use such terminology, their failure to respond forces me to do so.

It is imperative that concerns are properly addressed without further delay.

Despite the bomb being devised, built and delivered from their jurisdiction and those evil men returning there, the Irish government still does not want an examination of the circumstances of this and other atrocities that emanated from there.

It is widely reported that devices going to GB were disrupted whilst those coming North were not – who then decided that the people in this country could be regarded as ‘cannon fodder’?

Although I have been critical of the Irish’s response and its Memorandum of Understanding, I recognise that individual ministers in successive governments may have only received selective information from Irish State organisations.

Therefore, today, I am urging the Irish government to consult with officials from previous administrations dating back to 1998, in order to address the essential question: Did our state authorities disclose all relevant information?

There is an urgent moral responsibility to seek the truth no matter how unconscionable that truth may be.