Letter: Dublin should take a good look in the mirror before taking a case against UK over legacy and reconciliation bill

Letters to editor

Let him who is without sin, cast the first stone, words that many would do well to give careful consideration too.

Words that should be at the forefront of the Irish government's thinking as they listen to the chorus of voices calling on it to take an interstate case against the UK on the appalling 'legacy and reconciliation bill'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let the Irish government look in the mirror and answer truthfully; how has it dealt with the legacy of the 'Troubles' in the context of its own citizens but also all those living within borderland areas who were the victims of the porous border which existed and for which Irish republican terrorists were permitted to exploit in their wholesale killing sprees, confident that when they'd committed their dastardly deeds and jumped the border that they were then in the clear?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the Irish government honestly believes that they have the high moral ground is both delusional and hypocritical.

Standing on the sidelines, denouncing the current bill now enacted into law by the UK government is one thing but when you are not actually doing anything on dealing with Troubles legacy cases is seen as nothing more than deflecting one’s own inaction.

The chorus of voices that are adding their support to such a call should also consider, where do they stand in respect of the Irish state having not fulfilled its obligations under the European Court of Human Rights in dealing with the legacy of the Troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would expect that those same voices will now call on the UK to take an interstate case at Strasburg against the Irish government for its rank failures on Troubles legacy where it has operated a moratorium on pre-1998 Troubles cases, as confirmed by its former Justice Minister Michael McDowell.