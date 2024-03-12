Letter: DUP has alienated its traditional core vote - there is only one unionist in Stormont now
It would appear so – Emma Little-Pengelly praising the GAA for leadership, Gordon Lyons embracing the Irish language. What next? What happened to ‘curry my yogurt’?
I think they have realised that in their unseemly haste to get back into Stormont and enthrone a Sinn Fein first minister they have alienated their traditional core vote - i.e. working class unionists.
These votes are lost forever - one too many betrayals, I’m afraid.
So in order to keep their well paid jobs and positions they have changed tack (again) and are now wearing UUP/Alliance clothes.
Smash SF, no Irish Language Act, no SF first minister, no sea border... They really take us for fools.
I wonder what the next catchphrase will be? Smash the TUV perhaps - their new enemy, not SF anymore.
There is now but one unionist in Stormont.
Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield