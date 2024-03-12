Letter: DUP has alienated its traditional core vote - there is only one unionist in Stormont now

A letter from Harry Patterson:
By Letters
Published 12th Mar 2024, 00:00 GMT

Is the DUP chasing UUP and Alliance votes now?

It would appear so – Emma Little-Pengelly praising the GAA for leadership, Gordon Lyons embracing the Irish language. What next? What happened to ‘curry my yogurt’?

I think they have realised that in their unseemly haste to get back into Stormont and enthrone a Sinn Fein first minister they have alienated their traditional core vote - i.e. working class unionists.

These votes are lost forever - one too many betrayals, I’m afraid.

So in order to keep their well paid jobs and positions they have changed tack (again) and are now wearing UUP/Alliance clothes.

Smash SF, no Irish Language Act, no SF first minister, no sea border... They really take us for fools.

I wonder what the next catchphrase will be? Smash the TUV perhaps - their new enemy, not SF anymore.

There is now but one unionist in Stormont.

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

