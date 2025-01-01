Letter: DUP is allowing Sinn Fein to play a game of semantics on political violence

The event Michelle O’Neill attended recently was at St Trea’s Church in the townland of Newbridge, roughly between Toome and Magherafelt. An image of her speaking at the graveyard was posted online by Sinn Fein councillor Sean Bateson

Just when is the DUP ever going to insist that its partners in government are genuinely wedded to the principles of democracy?

For too long the DUP have allowed Sinn Fein to play a game of semantics when challenged about their stance on political violence.

But the cleverest of wordsmiths could not justify Michelle O'Neill paying homage at Newbridge last week to three republican terrorists who suffered a fate they had intended for others.

The lamentable DUP response that Sinn Féin's glorification of terrorism is "confusing" shows that they will never take a firm stance against such activity.