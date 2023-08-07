News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Letter: DUP leader should lead by example and return to his Stormont mandate

A letter from Gareth Burns:
By Letters
Published 8th Aug 2023, 00:50 BST- 2 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

The populist race to the bottom of their ‘strong foundation’ with the DUP is a runaway train. There is only one way to break it: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has to lead by example and return to his Lagan Valley Assembly mandate of 12,000. Turning his back on the Northern Ireland Assembly and running away from the Executive Office job-share back to Westminster has not served the people of Northern Ireland well.

Perfection is the enemy of the Good. Perhaps he just has to grasp the nettle for a return at the scheduled time of September 4th? October is a frontier, both in terms of the implementation of the Windsor Framework and the legislative time available in London on either side of the party conferences. In my view it is better to go back in before the NI Business Investment Conference on September 12-13, but if not by the end of October then when?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternative revenue-raising and co-operation with Dublin would have to be presented as consequences in November, if not already in train. The train has to leave, almost 20 years after Sir Jeffrey left the Ulster Unionist Party. We cannot just stagger towards January 27 2924, which is the next Chris Heaton-Harris deadline for an assembly election.

It could not be a midnight fudge again. In the past there was a plan to review the Good Friday Agreement every seven years. At that point we would be back to where we were with the March 2017 election, seven years later. The ‘status quo’ would be no better and unionism would certainly not be any stronger,

Gareth Burns, Co Down

Related topics:Jeffrey DonaldsonDUPNorthern IrelandLondon