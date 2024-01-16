Letter: DUP would be mad as a box of frogs to go back into Stormont before legislation is passed at Westminster

Any deal the DUP secures on problems relating to the Irish Sea border - caused by the NI Protocol - should be underpinned by legislation at Westminster, writes Alan Day

Presuming the DUP have managed to get a good deal. (I'll give then the benefit of the doubt and presume they have managed to get some sort of proper dual regulatory system with a proper green lane with no checks).

They would still be as mad as a box of frogs to go back into Stormont before the legislation is through Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I recall paragraph 50 of the 2017 joint report being removed.

I recall previous prime ministers categorically ruling out an Irish Sea border.

I recall New Decade New Approach deal promises not being followed through.

I recall the UK Internal Market Act being drastically altered and the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill being ditched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paragraph 50 promised "that no new regulatory barriers develop between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom unless the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly agree that distinct arrangements are appropriate for Northern Ireland".

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has previously said: "All of my political career from my first job with Enoch Powell, I have opposed our membership of the EU, being a member of ‘Better Off Out’ for many years."

I hope the DUP have managed to get a good deal. If they haven't then there is likely to be a major split. I could not in good conscience vote for - or transfer to - a party choosing to implement the current protocol, any more than I could vote for a pro abortion party.