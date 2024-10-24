Letter: Dysfunctionality of Stormont was laid bare at committee meeting

First minister Michelle O’Neill refused to answer questions about her party’s handling of recent scandals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, Wednesday's meeting of Stormont's Executive Office Committee was symbolic of the dysfunctionality of our regional government.

Of those of us who watched via livestream, few will have been surprised because the shenanigans we witnessed were just what we have come to expect from our representatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presumably, as the members were 'on air', what we witnessed was them performing at their best.

Letters to editor

It was fortuitous for the deputy first minister that she had 'other business' as this saved her from the dilemma of choosing between loyalty to her party colleagues, who were leading the charge against Ms O'Neill, and her partner in office.

With the first minister refusing to answer questions, the air was thick with animosity. It is just not possible that those same parties could deliver good government when they meet around the executive table.

The farce is that, despite the DUP getting no reassurances from the first minister, their ministers will soon again be holding hands with SF around the executive table.