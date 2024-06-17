Letters to editor

All success to Paul Givan in his ambition to drive forward our education system - especially his support for all education staff.

His energy is admirable.

In his statement to the assembly’s education committee last week, Mr Givan said that he expects his Department of Education to overspend its budget this year by £215 million.

Last year Ulster University’s paper ‘The cost of division in Northern Ireland’ estimated the annual financial cost of our duplicated school systems as £226 million every year (£600,000 every single day) - greater than the department’s projected overspend this year.

One hopes the minister and his department can successfully find ways to reduce these duplications and funnel the savings into the classrooms.