News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Letter: Edwin Poots seems to show incongruous thinking on attitudes to terrorism

A letter from Cliff Cardwell:
By Letters
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

Speaking on Thursday’s BBC Radio Ulster Nolan Show, Edwin Poots MLA explained that he is currently pursuing those who publicly chant “Oh, ah - up the ‘Ra” etc because their behaviour glorifies acts of heinous terrorism.

Whilst every unionist will agree with Mr Poots’ thinking, it seems rather incongruous given his party’s enthusiasm for political partnership with those whose attitude to terrorism is even more overt.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

Related topics:Edwin Poots MLA