Letter: Edwin Poots seems to show incongruous thinking on attitudes to terrorism
A letter from Cliff Cardwell:
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Speaking on Thursday’s BBC Radio Ulster Nolan Show, Edwin Poots MLA explained that he is currently pursuing those who publicly chant “Oh, ah - up the ‘Ra” etc because their behaviour glorifies acts of heinous terrorism.
Whilst every unionist will agree with Mr Poots’ thinking, it seems rather incongruous given his party’s enthusiasm for political partnership with those whose attitude to terrorism is even more overt.
Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry