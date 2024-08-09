Letter: Effective management of immigration can be a tremendous asset to our country

People protest in Sunderland city centre last week following the stabbing attacks in Southport, in which three young children were killed. There has since been disorder across the UK over immigration policies

Recent developments across the UK have underscored significant challenges and shortcomings in our immigration policies.

The gap between the promises made and the current reality poses a threat to our economic stability and social cohesion.

We were promised a high-skill, low-migration economy, yet the UK is now seeing an influx of over 600,000 migrants annually, many from developing nations.

Letter to the editor

This situation raises concerns about the sustainability of our approach and the strain it places on public services, housing, and our national identity.

Our immigration policy must be reassessed to ensure it aligns with the country’s long-term economic needs while safeguarding our cultural heritage and community values.

Currently, the UK’s housebuilding capacity is insufficient, falling well short of the 300,000 new homes per year required to meet demand.

This deficit intensifies the pressure on housing availability and affordability, highlighting an urgent need for policy reform.

A new approach to immigration is essential—one that synchronises immigration levels with our capacity to develop housing, infrastructure, and opportunities for British citizens.

We should consider implementing an immigration cap or a temporary pause to allow time for expanding and improving our housing, infrastructure, healthcare, and education systems.

This would provide us with the necessary space to address the needs of our own citizens and prevent our communities from becoming overstretched.

By reducing low-skill migration and adopting a more selective model, we can focus on high-skill, high-wage individuals who are likely to make a positive net contribution to the economy.

These individuals tend to pay more in taxes, require less state support, and their high educational backgrounds often make them more likely to integrate successfully into our society.

It is crucial that our understanding of Britishness is rooted in shared values rather than narrow ideas of race or religion.

We must embrace a common creed of hard work, aspiration, and pride in our towns and cities.

Our immigration policy should welcome the brightest talents from around the globe—scientists, engineers, developers, and entrepreneurs—regardless of their racial or religious background.

By focusing on talent and contribution, we can ensure that immigration serves the interests of everyone and fosters national unity.

The UK should create a favourable tax environment to attract top global talents while simultaneously capping low-wage immigration and restricting access to social housing and welfare for foreign nationals.

This approach will ensure that resources are prioritised for our own citizens and that immigration remains a net positive for our economy and society.

Effective management of immigration can be a tremendous asset to our country. By aligning our policies with national interests and maintaining the social fabric of our communities, we can harness immigration’s potential to benefit the economy and society.

Let us re-embrace a narrative of aspiration, hard work, and national pride, and develop policies that support this vision.

By rethinking our approach and focusing on sustainable, economically beneficial policies, we can build a brighter future for all.