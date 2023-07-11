News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Letter: Effigies get burnt in the bonfires in Lewes, which are even bigger than Northern Ireland, but it is all a form of peaceful protest

A letter from Simon Dilworth:
By Letters
Published 11th Jul 2023, 22:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 22:16 BST
Members of the Cliffe Bonfire Society parading flaming crosses through the streets of Lewes, East Sussex, to celebrate the foiling of Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot to destroy Parliament in 1605. Modern villains such as Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin also now get burnt in effigy as a form of peaceful protest. Picture: PA Photo/Chris IsonMembers of the Cliffe Bonfire Society parading flaming crosses through the streets of Lewes, East Sussex, to celebrate the foiling of Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot to destroy Parliament in 1605. Modern villains such as Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin also now get burnt in effigy as a form of peaceful protest. Picture: PA Photo/Chris Ison
Members of the Cliffe Bonfire Society parading flaming crosses through the streets of Lewes, East Sussex, to celebrate the foiling of Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot to destroy Parliament in 1605. Modern villains such as Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin also now get burnt in effigy as a form of peaceful protest. Picture: PA Photo/Chris Ison

The biggest gathering for bonfires and the burning of effigies is not Moygashel, the Shankill or Larne but Lewes in Sussex. The occasion does not celebrate King William but remembers the gunpowder plot in 1605.

Effigies of Guy Fawkes and Pope Paul V are burnt, along with more recent ‘villains’ – Sepp Blatter, John Major, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (in a Borat style mankini) have all been roasted. It is a legitimate and peaceful form of political protest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 1981 the Rev Ian Paisley joined the revellers on bonfire night , thinking it a good opportunity to hand out what were described as “anti-Catholic pamphlets”. He did not get the reception he was hoping for, and the following year was the subject of an effigy himself. It didn't do the big man any harm.

Today's leaders of political unionism would not have handkerchiefs big enough to dry their eyes.

Most Popular

Simon Dilworth, Moygashel

Related topics:Ian PaisleyNorthern IrelandLewesLarne