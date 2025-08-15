Letter: Emma Little-Pengelly is doing what she should - making friends and influencing people

A letter from Alan S Carson:
Emma Little-Pengelly reached out to the cultural all-Ireland sporting fraternity by attending a rugby union international game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin
It is not that long since our most impressive pro-Union politician was enthusiastically welcomed by a GAA club in west Belfast in her capacity as joint first minister of Northern Ireland.

Previously, as deputy first minister, she reached out to the cultural all-Ireland sporting fraternity by attending a rugby union international game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Emma is now being lambasted for accepting a formal invitation to attend that most elegant of proud British sporting institutions on the lawns of the All England Tennis Club at Wimbledon.

Surely her detractors will soon recognise that, unlike her male unionist political predecessors, Emma is now doing what our so-called leaders never did before.

Making friends and influencing people socially, politically and with grace.

Alan S Carson, Castlereagh

