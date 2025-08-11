Letter: Emma Little-Pengelly should do the right thing and return Wimbledon trip money

A letter from Lyn Graham:
Deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly defended her decision to accept an invitation to Wimbledon, saying she will always seek to promote and champion Northern Irelandplaceholder image
By Letters
Published 12th Aug 2025, 00:00 BST

A response to Cliff Cardwell’s letter, I think Wimbledon is a bit too British for the Alliance Party (August 11).

Free tickets to Wimbledon – fabulous – but having watched tennis there myself I'm pretty sure there was very little "flying the flag" for Northern Ireland – it’s all about the tennis.

As for "spending a few pounds", it was over £900!

If this is within NI Civil Service guidelines they need reformed as do the guidelines around subsidised food at Stormont...What? Why?

As a retired teacher, I bought a dinner ticket or brought a packed lunch. My salary was a lot less than our MLAs’ salary.

Do the right thing, deputy first minister Ms Pengelly, and give the money back or if this is against NICS guidelines donate it to a foodbank.

There are huge financial pressures on our wee country and I'm sure Ms Pengelly could well afford flights to London, accommodation etc.

It’s got nothing to do with "Wimbledon being too British for Alliance", Mr Cardwell.

It’s about calling out what most people see as the misuse of public money, ie our taxes.

Lyn Graham, County Antrim

