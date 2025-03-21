Letter: Enoch Burke and family have been failed by the intolerance and moral cowardice of many people

A letter from Gerald Morgan:
Enoch Burke is an evangelical Christian from Castlebar, Co Mayo, who refused on principle to address a pupil in his school, Wilson's Hospital School in Co WestmeathEnoch Burke is an evangelical Christian from Castlebar, Co Mayo, who refused on principle to address a pupil in his school, Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath
By Letters
Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:14 BST

I commend the Christian faith and the courage it entails of Enoch Burke and his family in an increasingly unChristian world.

What a wonderful example they have given not only to Castlebar and Co Mayo (a great county) but to the Republic of Ireland and indeed the island of Ireland, an island we all love, as a whole.

They have been failed by the intolerance and moral cowardice of many people. Here I sadly include the leaders of the Church of Ireland.

The Burkes are right to stand up to the intolerance of transgenderism and surely in doing so they have the support of the President of the USA himself.

Gerald Morgan, Dublin 4

