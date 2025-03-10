Letter: Enoch Burke case shows that ‘great’ Ireland is a fairy story - especially for Bible believing Christians

Enoch Burke is an evangelical Christian from Castlebar, Co Mayo, who refused on principle to address a pupil in his school, Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath

Last month democracy in Ireland prevailed with a historic great victory having taken place.

In Dublin's Courts the attorney general successfully obtained permission to seize the financial assets of the great criminal in our society known as Enoch Burke.

This great criminal dared to draw to the nation of Ireland how free speech and the freedom of expression and freedom of religion were being removed and our children exposed to woke ideas concerning genders; and confusion reigning down upon our innocent children in the school system, where they should have felt – next to family - most secure and safe.

Letter to the editor

When you consider that Ireland was based on a constitution that protected freedom of religion, freedom of expression, freedom of speech (but always protecting against hate speech).

However in Enoch Burke’s case, instead of having his Christian faith protected by his own Christian church that ran the school, they joined with their woke friends in politics to persecute a man who believed as an Irish citizen that he couldn't be persecuted, or forced to teach something that went totally against his Christian faith, that we all thought was preserved in the Irish constitution.

Instead Ireland's government showed/demonstrated its true colours regarding Enoch Burke, and all those who dare like the Prophet Elijah to stand against the Ahabs of this world.

They encouraged the whole weight of the judicial system to unleash its powerful woke lawyers and media friends to persecute this man, making him out as a criminal, whilst they the government on behalf of the people of Ireland released their woke educational agenda upon the innocent - our children - in their newly developed sex education policies, reaching down to the most innocent, not having any mercy on even our four-year-olds.

Just recently our deeply Christian politicians passed a bill as the last Dail was going into recession to declare over 70 types of genders, as it was an important emergency for the Irish people and nation to be educated on this.

Not content at this, churches or Christians who protest at this attack on our children have the full weight of our woke politicians come against us and our freedoms, describing us as bigots and wanting to go after us under hate crimes.

Is this really the Ireland that our grandfathers believed in?

It tells me something that as a Christian the great united Ireland that Mary Lou McDonald describes is a fairy story, especially for Bible believing Christians, not a future paradise for myself and others. Democracy and free speech wins?