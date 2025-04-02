Letter: Enoch Burke is to be commended for the stand he has taken against transgender ideology

Enoch Burke is an evangelical Christian from Castlebar, Co Mayo, who refused on principle to address a pupil in his school, Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath

You would think that someone who has spent over 500 days in prison, has been stripped of their livelihood as a school teacher and had their bank account seized would be guilty of serious criminality.

At least that should be the case. Not so in respect of Enoch Burke. His crime? Affirming that there are only two genders - male and female - and refusing to comply with the radical, wicked ideology of transgenderism.

Just like the “burning fiery furnace” of Daniel chapter 3, the relentless pursuit of Enoch Burke is a calculated policy, designed to silence any opposition to this perverted and wicked ideology and to intimidate any who would contemplate refusing to bow at the transgender altar.

The lack of support for Enoch Burke from unionist politicians and the so-called Protestant churches in Ulster has not gone unnoticed.

The Irish government is not slow to interfere and meddle in the affairs of Northern Ireland; it is well past time unionist MLAs and MPs exposed the Irish state for its systematic persecution of a Christian for simply holding to biblical morality.

The silence of the Protestant churches probably isn’t much of a surprise given their track record of capitulation to the state e.g. as was the case with church closures or abortion buffer zones.

One really does wonder what purpose the church is serving in Ulster anymore. Make no mistake, transgender ideology is as much a threat to any society as Islamism, communism or Romanism and it should be resisted just as firmly.

Enoch is to be commended for the stand he has taken.