Letter: EU agreement over labels for medicines could be taken a stage further

A letter from Dr D R Cooper:
The EU has now agreed that medicines may be sent from Great Britain for use in Northern Ireland, provided they are labelled ‘UK only’.

The EU previously agreed to a similar practical arrangement for food products, provided they are labelled ‘Not for EU’.

Why then not make it the legally enforceable default position that goods of all kinds produced anywhere in the UK cannot be exported to the EU unless they have been produced to EU standards and bear labels certifying their suitability for the EU single market?

And to provide further reassurance to our neighbours, why not extend the existing system for export licences to all goods destined to cross the open land border into the Irish Republic, which the UK government could easily do, without infringing any international agreement to which the UK is a party and without needing the EU to consent?

Dr D R Cooper, Maidenhead

