Letter: EU leaders should give Trump their example by respecting NI’s place within the UK

Donald Trump’s comments regarding Greenland may be egregious but at least it was and hopefully is just talk

Many European leaders have reacted angrily to the suggestion by Donald Trump that the USA could apply military or economic coercion to takeover Greenland.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz notably said "the principle of the inviolability of borders applies to every country... no matter whether it's a very small one or a very powerful one”.

Donald Trump is certainly wrong to threaten Greenland in this way and I trust it is bluster more intended to enhance a negotiating position than something to be seriously acted upon.

Letter to the editor

That having been said I am inclined to wonder if some of his critics have really behaved any better. The above quoted sentiments are very noble but when it came to Northern Ireland ( a very small nation) it was economically and politically bullied by Ireland in conjunction with the EU (a very powerful one) into accepting a surrender of its sovereignty within the UK.

Admittedly a weak and unreliable UK Prime Minister succumbed to this pressure but there is no doubt that the democratic outcome of a UK wide referendum was ignored due to pressure applied by the larger entity without any border poll having been lost to say NI’s position should be changed.

Donald Trump’s comments maybe egregious but at least it was and hopefully is just talk. The only difference I see between Donald Trump’s suggestion and the actions of the EU / British and Irish governments on Northern Ireland is that in the case of the latter they actually applied the said pressure, were successful in achieving an outcome that didn’t respect NI’s border and that they continue to enforce the outcome of their achievement.

If anything the Windsor Framework and the various things which preceded it set a precedent which work to justify the type of action Donald Trump has suggested.

I would suggest to all EU leaders and especially to the British and Irish governments don’t give President Trump your criticism, give him your example by respecting NI’s place within the UK.