Letter: EU reaction to multiple crises is to warmonger rather than address root causes

Anxiety and anger about the future of the European Union has been on the rise for some time now.

The union has been in the grips of a deepening crisis – or rather multiple deepening crises: a cost-of-living crisis, a housing crisis, a migration crisis, a sluggish growth crisis, and above all, a political crisis.

It faces a significant challenge from the right, which is surging in the polls in many EU countries, threatening to upend the fragile EU cohesion and ‘liberal values’.

Letters to editor

The Freedom Party won the Austrian elections with almost 30 per cent of the vote.

They may still be excluded from the government formation process, but its other European iterations are in power or propping up a government in nine out of the 27 EU countries.

Unsurprisingly, the response of the EU political leadership to these mounting crises has been not to address their root causes, which all boil down to the destructive neoliberal policies they have happily embraced.

Instead, their reaction has been to warmonger, perhaps hoping that the prospect of war can help the people of the EU to forget their grievances.

Surely it is time to question the narrative of this never ending lack of political accountability within the EU.