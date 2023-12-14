Casement Park, currently derelict, has been named as a venue for Euro 2028 football championships. Plans for the redevelopment of Casement have been hit by delays and spiralling costs

​It is amazing that people who would not set foot inside Windsor Park are now telling supporters of Northern Ireland that they should embrace the chance to leave our home and go to a part of the city where we are not welcome.

Can you imagine Northern Ireland supporters walking to Casement Park with their Ulster banners and Union flags? I do think there would be a new residents group that would raise its head.

The national anthem (God save the King) may also become a problem for some supporters of Casement Park.

I do not think the IFA should have supported this move until they had spoken to rank and file supporters.

The more and more you look at the situation it is a political move to try to appease republican/nationalists at the expense of the unionist community.

The usual culprits support Casement, while the vast majority of unionists support staying at our national stadium.

This is an excuse to throw extra money at the GAA, while local football needs more funding and Windsor Park could be upgraded as it is the home of our brand of football.

The GAA are entitled to their fair share of allocated money but they should not be getting extra at the expense of others and using association football as an excuse to “rob Peter to pay Paul”.

There is no guarantee that Northern Ireland will qualify for the Euros which would mean mediocre games with little local interest coming to Belfast.

Even if we did qualify, many supporters of Northern Ireland would be very reluctant to travel to that part of west Belfast.

If Windsor cannot be upgraded, many of us would rather the Euros did not come to Northern Ireland and the money used for more worthy causes.