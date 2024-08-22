Letter: ​Evacuation in Newtownards over World War Two bomb reminds us of the refuge found in Jesus Christ

Many Christians have used Scrabo Tower to illustrate the tower of strength Jesus Christ is to all who rest on Him for salvation, writes Rev Patrick Baker

The impressive sight of Scrabo Tower stands tall on Scrabo Hill in Newtownards.

Many Christians have used it to illustrate the tower of strength Jesus Christ is to all who rest on Him for salvation. The last week in our hometown has provided another reminder to us of all of the need for refuge in a time of trouble.

As residents of the Rivenwood on the Movilla Road, we found ourselves faced with the need to suddenly evacuate our home due the discovery of a WW2 bomb.

Letter to the editor

Little did I think that the police cordon last week would result in the announcement of a WW2 bomb. By Saturday evening the police had informed many of the severity of the situation.

There was simply no option but to find somewhere else to live short term. It certainly was one of the more surreal moments in our lives.

It is right to recognise the admirable work carried out by all involved in this highly complex operation. Army personnel specialising in explosives; PSNI officers and local authorities have worked tirelessly together to ensure safety throughout this challenging time for many residents.

I personally appreciate the patience and kindness of police officers who allowed us back to our homes to collect more personal items.

Reflecting on this all brought to mind more illustrations of the Gospel of Christ. There was brought to our attention a danger that was always present but never realised until the ground was dug up.

It is believed this bomb fell during the heavy raids of WW2 in 1941 as the Luftwaffe targeted factories and shipyards at Newtownards.

For over 80 years, this piece of munition remained buried. This discovery brought consternation, worry and trouble.

Likewise, the Bible alone, God’s Word, unearths and reveals the trouble mankind is in. Hebrews 4:12, 13 tells us that the Word as the Spirit’s Sword is ‘a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart’.

All the time we remain in our sins and without the gracious pardon of God, we are all as an armed, ticking bomb. It is only a personal, saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus that can disarm this and prepare us for eternity.

News had to be spread. On Saturday evening the neighbours of Rivenwood began to share what they heard. One told another of what someone told them but we were all awaiting the official news. Around 8.30 pm the knock came to our door and we heard it for ourselves - what we feared was true, we needed to leave for a safer place!

In John 4 we have one of the most touching reminders of personal testimony. The woman of Samaria had come to realise for herself that her sinful, wayward life could only be remedied by the Saviour. Soon she came to faith in Christ but did not keep it to herself.

We see her leaving her waterpots, going into town and telling others. Many believed in Jesus but these same people made it clear that while she directed them, yet they needed to believe for themselves.

Their words still speak volumes today, ‘Now we believe, not because of thy saying: for we have heard him ourselves, and know that this is indeed the Christ, the Saviour of the world’ (John 4:42).

What about you? There is a significant difference between seeing others live out their Christian life and personally coming to faith in Christ. For those in the estimated blast radius of this WW2 bomb, we only had one option; we had to find a safe place for a few days. Each day we live affords us all another opportunity to seek the Lord while He may be found.