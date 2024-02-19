Letter: Even the loyalist paramilitaries won't support those who failed to stop the DUP going back into Stormont

Letters to editor

No road blocks, no rioting, no mass protests, no buses burning in unionist areas, no DUP MLAs staying away from Stormont and no childish devious wire listening to a political party debate.

Our government is up and running. Its clear that’s the choice of the vast majority of our citizens. Those who failed to stop the DUP going back into Stormont offer nothing to Northern Ireland's future except division, and they failed at that as well.

Unelected voices joining one MLA trying to tell us what’s best for Northern Ireland failed again. I would remind them its the people who decide what’s best and vote for those they believe who's best. They can rant and rave with their puny hands waving microphones but they won’t change a thing. Even the loyalist paramilitaries wont support them.

Is it a new dawn in Northern Ireland? I hope so for all our communities and a brighter future for our children. 2024 not 1969.