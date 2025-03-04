Letter: Events in US pale when compared to the situation in Northern Ireland

US President Donald Trump has suspended military aid to Ukraine | Carl Court/PA Wire

The recent statements issued by the Whitehouse in Washington, by both the President and his subservient flunkies, promote a strong suspicion that the President, whose cosseted upbringing and lifestyle has created an illusionary world in which the man lives, believes himself to be the supreme repository of wisdom.

I don’t think I have ever listened to a world leader more limited in his ability to vocalise!

That such a man should be considered as a pillar of moral rectitude and a political ‘messiah’ by millions of American voters, is utterly astounding!

Letter to the editor

But then, given the decades of local political support, which continues today, for those whose chief political dogma is that the murder of their opponents is perfectly in order, I suppose that the American scene is really not so unique!

Link this honouring of murderers with the support given to Unionist politicians who are happy to sit in coalition with the supporters of political murder and genocide and who repeatedly have issued the most blatant false assurances and engaged, without the least compunction, in the betrayal of promises made to their electorate, and events in America lose something of their staggering perplexity!

There will be a terrible price to pay for such naive and blind support for such deceivers at the polls.

Just ask the Germans and the Japanese!

Were we able to hear the views of those who died, trusting in a false ‘redeemer’, we would have an even more emphatic response!

Sadly, trust in falsehoods is a universal folly, warned of in Holy Scripture.

“ . . . and the whole world lieth in wickedness (literally — ‘under the dominion of the wicked one),” 1 John 5:19.