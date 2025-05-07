Letter: Events surrounding Tump in US demonstrate that the democracy we have is more fragile than we think
The biggest world political scandal of this century is happening in the USA now.
It will affect democracy and the rule of law all over the western world.
America, the world’s greatest democracy and promoter of democracy all around the world, has now succumbed to the Russian practice of show trials. None of the political prosecutions are brought under normal laws. They are brought under unusual laws combined with another law to try and prove a crime has been committed.
There is grave doubt if any of the crimes Trump is charged with are actual crimes.
In the Stormy Daniels case, salacious but totally irrelevant allegations are being aired with the sole purpose of damaging Trump’s character.
There is no chance of getting a permanent conviction but it keeps Trump tied up in court.
Our democracy is more fragile than we think.
John F Hyland, Killiney, Co Dublin