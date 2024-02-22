Letter: ​Every unionist in Northern Ireland should be asking themselves this question

Unionist-nationalist relations were at a low ebb during the Troubles, during which thousands of lives were lost

Every unionist in Northern Ireland should read the book ‘The Northern Ireland Question - Perspectives on Nationalism and Unionism’ edited by Patrick Roche and Brian Barton.

They should then ask the question why unionist politicians have not been defending Northern Ireland in the face of Irish republican propaganda since the 1960s and the outbreak of the Troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The detail in this book calls into question many of the allegations made against previous Stormont administrations in governing Northern Ireland.

Nationalists and republicans set out to make Northern Ireland ungovernable after partition.

Propaganda has been weaponised by nationalists and republicans to undermine the presence of the pro-British Protestant and unionist communities on the island of Ireland since 1916 when democratic politics was subverted by Irish republicans in pursuit of a united Ireland.

That legacy remains an obstacle to long term peace between the two communities in Northern Ireland in 2024.