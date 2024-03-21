Letter: ​’Everyone gets a prize’ stance only suppresses ambition and talent when it is human nature to compete

Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony lifts the Guinness Six Nations trophy following victory over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin

I usually write about subjects like politics, the environment and local issues, but by way of a change I am corresponding on sport.

It gave me immense satisfaction to watch Ireland clinch the Six Nations Championship, which they had to work hard for, as a servant of Irish Rugby I may add. We missed the Grand Slam by one point, all credit to England for winning a closely fought match. As the Rolling Stones sang, "You can't always get what you Want".

The rugby played was of a very high standard competitively, with all teams having the will to win, and Ireland still ending up with silverware.

It would be out of character if I didn't add a political dimension to this tournament. With ‘progressive education’, there are still schools which run a strategy of ‘everyone gets a prize’, when it is human nature to compete, but clearly the education establishment does not encourage ambition, hence failing schools through dumbing down.

Some of my Christian brethren believe this misconception on the equality front, but Paul the Apostle said that in a race, "only one person gets the prize".

It would have been a failed Six Nations if coaches went for no outright winners, suppressing player talent and what a failure the competition would have been, lacking in entertainment.

Deserve victory, you egalitarians!