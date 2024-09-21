Letter: Fans of the EU should grill Brussels, not London, on the obstacles to musicians touring in Europe
Once again the BBC's 'Last Night of the Proms' has been hijacked for EU propaganda purposes, with the absurdly named pressure group 'Thank EU for the Music' distributing 6,000 EU flags free to more gullible members of the audience.
Their name may be absurd but their complaints about EU touring arrangements are real; however they are addressing those complaints to the wrong government, the UK government in London rather than the EU government in Brussels.
If the EU wanted to remove obstacles to UK musicians touring in the EU then it could easily do so, but it is not prepared to make the necessary legal tweaks unless the UK agrees to place swathes of the UK economy under EU control.
Not just the production of goods, but also services such as postal services – one of the least discussed factors in the Horizon scandal I guess that even the most fanatical EU supporters in the UK would see that as being a pretty steep price.
Dr DR Cooper, Maidenhead