Letter: Few are motivated to face the scale of the changes required to tackle Lough Neagh crisis

Algal blooms have returned to Lough Neagh. Environment Minister Andrew Muir has launched a new initiative to explore solutions to tackle the blue-green algae crisis

I enjoyed reading John Wilson’s thoughts on Lough Neagh (​No quick fixes in race to save Lough Neagh, July 24) and agreed with him on several points.

Without a doubt there are no easy solutions or quick fixes to the Lough Neagh problem, however, the problem is not new nor uncommon - what we do know is that political will has been lacking and that seems to be changing.

Two of the main problems with Northern Ireland and embracing change are motivation and consensus.

Letter to the editor

Every move to create new ways of doing things, particularly with regards to the climate and environment, is often met with delay, disdain, doubt, and disillusionment. The introduction of The Climate Act in 2022 is a fine case and point.

For years, academics and researchers have spoken about the need for a ‘Just Transition’ for farmers and the agricultural industry. That is a strategy that moves this industry from extractivist and unsustainable industrial practices to regenerative and sustainable methods.

For that to work it requires willpower and motivation on all levels from farmers, unions, communities, and government.

Currently, most notably from our government and departments, the argument for the necessity of a Just Transition is not being championed or campaigned for.

I have not heard mention of a Just Transition from Minister Muir in recent months and, as a researcher, I find that slightly worrying.

If we look at other devolved governments and their departments we will see that they have specific departments to meet their climate and environmental pledges.

Northern Ireland has DAERA (Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) and the conflict between environment and agriculture in the department has been felt for many years.

The Lough Neagh crisis suggests that another department may be required to adequately address some of the many points Mr Wilson raises in his letter.

The agricultural industry is not currently sustainable and the solutions will involve radically changing the way things are done.

We can look to Wales and Scotland for guidance on how their departments support each other through critical friendship to ensure all industries are supported to transition.

The reality is, few are motivated to face the scale of the changes required. Herein lies the main problem we as a population face when tackling the crisis of Lough Neagh.

Northern Ireland has not been good with change and the slow dealing of the Lough Neagh crisis is a further testament to that.