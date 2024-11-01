Letter: First minister's appearance in front of Stormont committee was ​an affront on the entire principles of democracy

There were farcical scenes in Stormont last week as MLAs struggled to question the first minister amid confusion about legal advice

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle O’Neill’s recent circus act before Stormont’s scrutiny committee and indeed within the Northern Ireland Assembly was, in my view, nothing but an affront on the entire principles of democracy, disgracefully aided and abetted by Paula Bradshaw, the committee chairperson.

The first minister’s excuse for not fully cooperating was that she had already been transparent and open in the assembly over the matters in issue and had sought legal advice, having been forearmed with what she would be asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what was she afraid of by extending her perceived openness to the realms of this committee?

Letter to the editor

I would also like to know what role the army council played in the whole affair, as well as the identity of these unelected individuals who can cause influence to bear in the apparent murky shadows of Sinn Fein’s version of “democracy”.

Given that any such influence would have a direct impact upon everyone in our society via Stormont and beyond, that gives us within that society the absolute right to know who they are and it has nothing to do with party politics.

Will the usurping of democratic processes and the implausible utterings mustered up by Sinn Fein over sexual-related scandals relating to children not least (which are nothing new within republicanism) prick the consciences of their voters or any inside the party? I doubt it somehow.

In any event, for me, the only positive to come out of this more recent charade is that it strengthens my resolve to avoid being drawn into any united Ireland.